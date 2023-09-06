Left Menu

Poland's central bank cuts key interest rate despite double-digit inflation

The central banks governor is an ally of the party and has taken actions in the past to help the government.However, the extent of the cut took economic and political observers by surprise given that inflation, while down from over 18 per cent earlier this year, is still running at over 10 per cent annually.In conditions of high inflation, central banks tend to raise interest rates.The Polish currency, the zloty, immediately lost value against other currencies.The move will provide relief to Poles with mortgages who have seen their payments rise in recent times.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 06-09-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 19:35 IST
Poland's central bank cuts key interest rate despite double-digit inflation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's central bank lowered its key interest rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday despite the country's double-digit inflation rate. The move prompted concerns by economists that the central bank was providing an economic stimulus to help the governing party ahead of parliamentary elections next month.

The National Bank of Poland's monetary policy council announced that it was cutting the reference rate from 6.75 per cent to 6 per cent.

Economists had been expecting a rate cut given an election planned for October 15 in which the conservative governing party, Law and Justice, is fighting for an unprecedented third term. The central bank's governor is an ally of the party and has taken actions in the past to help the government.

However, the extent of the cut took economic and political observers by surprise given that inflation, while down from over 18 per cent earlier this year, is still running at over 10 per cent annually.

In conditions of high inflation, central banks tend to raise interest rates.

The Polish currency, the zloty, immediately lost value against other currencies.

The move will provide relief to Poles with mortgages who have seen their payments rise in recent times. It should also give a boost to the economy. But it risks creating even greater inflationary pressure at a time when Poles are already suffering from rising prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023