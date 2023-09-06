Tamil Nadu: Fourth accused arrested in Tiruppur's brutal murder case 

The fourth accused in the murder of four members of a family in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu was arrested on Wednesday, said police. Earlier three persons had been arrested in connection with the case. Chellamuthu from Manaparai, Rajkumar alias Venkatesh from Nellai district and Sonai Muthiah from Theni district were the arrested three.

The latest person arrested in the case is the father of the main accused in the case Venkatesh, said police. The investigation in the case is still ongoing said the police. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Senthil Kumar, his mother Pushpavathi, cousin Mohan and another relative Rathinambal, were found dead with several cut injuries on their bodies near the house located close to Senthil Kumar's shop in Kallakinaru, Palladam.

The police said that murders were committed on Saturday night. The murder incident stirred protest from the Opposition with the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday condemning the "puppet" DMK government of the State.

There was a protest staged at the Palladam following the incident. Four members of a family were brutally hacked to death by gangs in the Kallakinaru area near Palladam of Tiruppur district, the AIADMK leader wrote on social media platform X.

Palaniswami had said, "Every day since this DMK government took office, our state has become a state of murder, robbery and murder, law and order in Tamil Nadu and the capital of drugs, it is a shame that the Chief Minister, who is supposed to fix this, is focusing his full attention on empty advertisements." He further said, "I strongly condemn the puppet chief minister who has no clue to protect the people while keeping the police department in hand. I urge the DMK government to stop using the police department only as its official department, give full independence to the police department and maintain law and order. I also urge the DMK Government to quickly find the culprits involved in this heinous crime and take appropriate action to punish them severely."

Earlier, slamming the chief minister MK Stalin's government, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai condemned the incident. "It is painful and shocking," posted Annamalai on X, adding "My condolences to the Mohanraj family..."

Urging that the accused should be arrested soon, the state BJP chief said, "The police, whose hands are tied should be freed from the clutches of the ruling party and allowed to do their work and ensure the safety of the public." (ANI)

