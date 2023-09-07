Left Menu

Assam CM to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of developmental projects worth over Rs 750 crore in Barak Valley

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects, schemes worth more than Rs 750 crore in Barak Valley during his two-day long visit to the region commencing from September 7.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects, schemes worth more than Rs 750 crore in Barak Valley during his two-day long visit to the region commencing from September 7. According to the state government, the Assam Chief Minister will inaugurate the bridge over the Barak River at Badrighat on the Silchar-Fulertal road at a cost of Rs 58 crore, bridge over Barak River near Itkhola Ghat connecting Dudhpati with Silchar with a cost of Rs 87 crore, bridge over River Sonai-Dungripar road at a cost of Rs 14 crore.

He will also inaugurate the statue of Bir Lachit Barphukan at the DC Office, Silchar at a cost of Rs 11 lakh, statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Hailakandi built at a cost of Rs 11.5 lakhs, state government added. "He will also lay the foundation stone of Convention Centre, Silchar with a cost of Rs 16 crore, integrated DC office for Cachar, Silchar at a cost of Rs 48 crore, improvement and upgradation of 22 km Borkhola-Kalain road with a cost of Rs 210 crore; improvement, upgradation and maintenance of Sessabari-Hailakandi Dwarbond road at a cost of Rs 256 crore," state government officials said.

The Assam Chief Minister will also attend the 5th Jal Jeevan Sanmilan encompassing 75 schemes worth Rs 70 crore. (ANI)

