Germany to provide Ukraine additional 20 mln eur in aid -Baerbock in Kyiv
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-09-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 17:39 IST
Germany will provide an additional 20 million euros ($21.44 million) in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday during a visit to Kyiv.
The additional aid will bring Germany's total to 380 million euros this year, the minister said.
Baerbock also warned that Russia would again target Ukraine's energy facilities this autumn and winter: "Russia's perfidious goal is to starve the people again this winter and to let them freeze to death." ($1 = 0.9329 euros)
