Left Menu

President Murmu to inaugurate 1st global symposium on farmers' rights on Tue

Around 500 delegates from India and abroad are expected to attend the global symposium jointly organized by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation FAO, the Secretariat of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture and the Government of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 18:49 IST
President Murmu to inaugurate 1st global symposium on farmers' rights on Tue
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the first-ever global symposium on farmers' rights at the Pusa complex here on Tuesday. Murmu will also unveil the Plant Authority Centre and confer awards to six farmer communities and 20 individual farmers for conservation efforts in agro-biodiversity. Briefing media, Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority (PPVFRA) Chairperson Trilochan Mohapatra said the four-day symposium from September 12-15 is being held for the first time since the adoption of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture in 2001.

Apart from facilitating access to the genetic materials of 64 crops in the multilateral system for research, breeding, and training for food and agriculture, the Treaty recognizes the enormous contribution of local and indigenous farmers in the conservation and development of plant genetic resources, he said. Mohapatra said plant genetic resources play a key role in addressing the current challenges of climate change. In this context, the symposium will deliberate on the need to understand the challenges and opportunities of implementing farmers' rights by the contracting parties and interested stakeholders. The symposium also aims to share insights about the interconnectedness of farmers' rights with international human rights and identify possible actions that can support the effective implementations of the relevant targets of the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development Goals and the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework. It will also focus on gathering insights and ideas for developing future work on the implementation of farmers' rights, including the use of the inventory and options. Around 500 delegates from India and abroad are expected to attend the global symposium jointly organized by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the Secretariat of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture and the Government of India. Farmers, agricultural organizations, and scientists among others will also attend. There will be an exhibition showcasing India's plant genetic resources and agro-biodiversity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023