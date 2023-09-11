Left Menu

Marathwada Liberation Day celebrations: 'Rath' with images flagged off in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 11-09-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 19:36 IST
Marathwada Liberation Day celebrations: 'Rath' with images flagged off in Latur
  • Country:
  • India

A 'chitra rath' (chariot) adorned with images was flagged off in Latur on Monday to commemorate Marathwada Liberation Day.

The Marathwada area of Maharashtra was under the oppressive rule of the Nizam of Hyderabad at the time of India's Independence.

Farmers and common citizens rose in revolt and defeated the Razakar militia of the Nizam and succeeded in merging Marathwada with India on September 17, 1948.

The 'Krantishali Rath' was flagged off by Latur Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge who said it would create awareness among people about the valiant struggle.

A film on the 'mukti sangram' will also be broadcast through this chariot, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023