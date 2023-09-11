Security forces arrested 390 people in 2.5 years for association with extremist activities: Assam govt

The Assam government on Monday said that the security forces have arrested 390 people in the state in the last two years and five months for association or linkage with anti-national or extremist activities. Replying to a written query by Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who also holds the Home portfolio said in the state assembly on the first day of the autumn session that, 390 persons have been arrested for association or linkage with anti-national or extremists activities and out of which 52 persons arrested in Kokrajhar district, 43 persons arrested in Udalguri district, 40 persons in Dima Hasao district, 38 persons in Barpeta district, 30 persons in Tinsukia district, 29 persons in Baksa district.

During the tenure of the current Assam government, 2942 persons have been arrested in connection with cattle smuggling linkage, and 434 persons arrested in connection with women trafficking linkage. The Assam Chief Minister said that during the period 11624 persons were arrested in connection with drugs and drugs worth more than Rs 2817.85 crore were seized in different parts of the state.

During the period, 27858 cattle heads were rescued and seized. "In connection with cattle smuggling linkage, 486 persons have been arrested in Nagaon district, 287 persons arrested in Guwahati city, 241 persons in Kokrajhar, 235 persons in South Salmara, 234 persons in Dhubri, 192 in Kamrup, 157 in Golaghat, 135 in Sonitpur, 101 in Biswanath district. On the other hand, during the period 1342 children and 146 women have been rescued by security forces," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

On the other, in reply to another written query by AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, the Assam government said in the state assembly that, from January to August this year, 639 rape cases, 42 dacoity cases have registered and 643 murder cases were taken place in the state. (ANI)

