NTPC pays final dividend of Rs 2,908.99 cr for 2022-23
- Country:
- India
State-owned power giant NTPC on Tuesday announced payment of Rs 2,908.99 crore final dividend for 2022-23.
''This Final Dividend payment of Rs 2,908.99 crore constitutes 30 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of NTPC Ltd,'' a company statement said.
According to the statement, the total dividend disbursed for FY 2022-23 stands at an impressive Rs 7,030.08 crore, being 41 per cent of the profit after tax (PAT).
This marks the 30th consecutive year in which the company has distributed dividends, underscoring its dedication to providing consistent returns to its investors, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing to invest Rs 300 cr in Prakhyat Group's warehousing proj near Mumbai
MP: BJP to take out 5 ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ across state ahead of assembly polls, hold ‘Workers Mahakumbh’ in Bhopal on Sep 25
Maharashtra: IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi, named in extortion case, posted in State Intelligence Department
Poland, Baltic states will completely close Belarus border if there is 'critical incident'
EU official proposes 2030 as enlargement deadline for states that have long been waiting in line