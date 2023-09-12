Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 16:50 IST
NTPC pays final dividend of Rs 2,908.99 cr for 2022-23
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
State-owned power giant NTPC on Tuesday announced payment of Rs 2,908.99 crore final dividend for 2022-23.

''This Final Dividend payment of Rs 2,908.99 crore constitutes 30 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of NTPC Ltd,'' a company statement said.

According to the statement, the total dividend disbursed for FY 2022-23 stands at an impressive Rs 7,030.08 crore, being 41 per cent of the profit after tax (PAT).

This marks the 30th consecutive year in which the company has distributed dividends, underscoring its dedication to providing consistent returns to its investors, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

