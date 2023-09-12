Bank of Maharashtra plans to raise Rs 1,500 cr via bonds
State-owned Bank of Maharashtra BoM on Tuesday said it plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore through bonds to fund business growth. The lender intends to raise the funds through private placement of Basel-III compliant tier II bonds, BoM said in a regulatory filing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 19:38 IST
- Country:
- India
State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Tuesday said it plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore through bonds to fund business growth. The lender intends to raise the funds through private placement of Basel-III compliant tier II bonds, BoM said in a regulatory filing. The issue size is Rs 250 crore with a green shoe option of Rs 1,250 crore, it added. The tenure of the bonds is going to be 10 years. The bond auction date is September 14, while allotment to bidders would be made on September 18, the filing said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing to invest Rs 300 cr in Prakhyat Group's warehousing proj near Mumbai
MP: BJP to take out 5 ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ across state ahead of assembly polls, hold ‘Workers Mahakumbh’ in Bhopal on Sep 25
Maharashtra: IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi, named in extortion case, posted in State Intelligence Department
Poland, Baltic states will completely close Belarus border if there is 'critical incident'
EU official proposes 2030 as enlargement deadline for states that have long been waiting in line