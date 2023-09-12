Left Menu

Bank of Maharashtra plans to raise Rs 1,500 cr via bonds

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra BoM on Tuesday said it plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore through bonds to fund business growth. The lender intends to raise the funds through private placement of Basel-III compliant tier II bonds, BoM said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 19:38 IST
Bank of Maharashtra plans to raise Rs 1,500 cr via bonds
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Tuesday said it plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore through bonds to fund business growth. The lender intends to raise the funds through private placement of Basel-III compliant tier II bonds, BoM said in a regulatory filing. The issue size is Rs 250 crore with a green shoe option of Rs 1,250 crore, it added. The tenure of the bonds is going to be 10 years. The bond auction date is September 14, while allotment to bidders would be made on September 18, the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023