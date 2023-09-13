EU's von der Leyen pledges more support for wind industry

The European Union will put forward a package of measures to support Europe's wind power industry as renewable energy companies struggle with challenges including inflation, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"We will fast-track permitting even more. We will improve the auction systems across the EU. We will focus on skills, access to finance and stable supply chains," von der Leyen said in a speech to the European Parliament on Wednesday. The 27-country EU has among the world's most ambitious targets to expand renewable energy, and is finalising a legally binding goal to get 42.5% of EU energy from renewable sources by 2030.

But Europe's offshore wind industry has warned governments it is not big enough to deliver green power goals, and requires a jump in policy support to get on track - particularly if new wind farms are to be manufactured in Europe. Europe's efforts to curb climate change have come under political pressure in recent months, including from von der Leyen's own political group. The European People's Party attempted to block a new EU law on restoring nature, arguing it would hurt farmers.

Von der Leyen vowed to "stay the course" on Europe's green agenda, promising talks with industries - including agriculture - that have raised concerns about their role in Europe's green transition. "From wind to steel, from batteries to electric vehicles, our ambition is crystal clear. The future of our clean tech industry has to be made in Europe," von der Leyen said.

