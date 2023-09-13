Water supply in parts of London cut off - Thames Water
Britain's biggest water supplier, Thames Water, said on Wednesday "some customers have no water or low pressure" in parts of in West London following a power supply issue.
"We’re sorry for the disruption and we are working hard to fix the issue," Thames Water said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
