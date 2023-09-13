BRS's Kavitha asks Sonia Gandhi, Rahul to express their views on UCC, women’s quota ahead of assembly polls

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday accused the Congress of making promises that can't be delivered to the people of Telangana ahead of the Assembly election. She also asked Congress' top leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to express their views on the Uniform Civil Code and women's reservation bill. "They(Congress) are promising a pension of Rs 4,000 per month to vulnerable sections of the society. In Telengana, we have been giving 2,000 rupees as a pension for the last ten years. None of the Congress-ruled states are providing pensions anywhere close to this. Just because of the election, they are promising things that they can't deliver," Kavitha said while talking to ANI.

Kavitha's attack came ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad which is scheduled for September 16-17. "I want to ask both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi What is your stand on the women's reservation bill? What is your stand on UCC?" she asked.

Kavitha claimed that most of the promises of Congress are already being implemented in Telangana by the BRS government. She also accused Congress of being infected with corrupt leaders. "Congress is completely infected with corrupt leaders and they are bankrupt of ideas," she said.

She also attacked Rahul Gandhi saying that the latter is an outdated leader who "can't defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi". She also said that the name change of her party from TRS to BRS had been done to "defeat Modi". (ANI)

