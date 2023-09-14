MP: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Bhopal tomorrow

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal on Friday 15. Dhankhar will attend the convocation ceremony of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication as a chief guest. During this, he will also inaugurate the new campus of the University.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Public Relations Minister Rajendra Shukla will also be present on the occasion. The Convocation ceremony will be held at the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Auditorium located in the new campus of the college. Earlier, giving information about the event, vice chancellor of the University, Prof KG Suresh said, “The convocation ceremony and inauguration of the new campus is being held on Friday (September 15) located in Bishankhedi area in Bhopal. It is the fourth convocation ceremony of the university, which will be attended by the visitor of the University and the Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar."

He also informed that Chairman of the General Council of the University and Chief Minister of the State, Shivraj Singh Chauhan and newly appointed Public Relations Minister Rajendra Shukla will also be present in the convocation ceremony. “Degrees will be awarded to the students who have passed from June 2018 to December 2022 in the convocation ceremony. The convocation ceremony was pending for a long time and could not be held due to the pandemic, but now this event is going to be held on Friday in the new campus,” he added. (ANI)

