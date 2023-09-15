Tamil Nadu: Beneficiaries laud Kalaignar Women’s Rights fund scheme launched by CM Stalin

Beneficiaries of the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam' scheme (Kalaignar Women's rights fund scheme) launched in Tamil Nadu on Friday have expressed their gratitude to chief minister M K Stalin and stated that the scheme will help them become self-reliant. Earlier today Stalin launched the scheme, which provides Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium to women heads of eligible families in the State at a function held in Kanchipuram.

The promised sum will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of the targeted beneficiaries.CM Stalin also distributed ATM cards to the beneficiaries of the scheme. Ranjani, a beneficiary said, "I am a housewife and I am very happy that I am getting 1000 rupees from this month through this scheme. Hereafter I can buy my essential things without depending on anyone. I am glad that I got an ATM card from the Chief Minister's hands."

Devi an elderly woman beneficiary said that the financial assistance would make her self-reliant. Devi said, "I am an old woman and live with my husband. Our children are not with us now and this scheme will help us buy essential items like medicines. I am so happy that this financial assistance will make me self-reliant and I can save some money for my future."

The launch of the scheme marks the fulfilment of one of the ruling DMK's key poll promises. According to party officials, the scheme marks 100 per cent fulfilment of the party's promises to the people. The launch of this welfare scheme has been timed to coincide with the birth anniversary of the late Dravidian icon and former chief minister CN Annadurai. (ANI)

