"Future of nation, children depends on National Education Policy": Karnataka ex-CM Bommai

Karnataka former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the future of the nation and children depends on the National Education Policy (NEP).

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 16:16 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 16:16 IST
Karnataka former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the future of the nation and children depends on the National Education Policy (NEP). "NEP can be State Education Policy (SEP) but its elements cannot be removed, not so easy. The future of children and the nation depends on NEP," Bommai said.

The former Chief Minister was speaking at a special meeting of education experts on 'National Education Policy-2020' held on Thursday by the People's Forum for Karnataka Education, Mangalore. "Let there be a discussion about NEP. If there is a mistake in it, let's correct it. The Minister of Higher Education and Primary Education has not yet said why NEP is not needed. It is said that the element of North India has been pushed into it," said Bommai adding that the NEP cannot be completely replaced for any reason.

Bommai also noted that politics should not be done on such issues. If politics is done, it will be like stealing the children's future. "Politics should always be pro-people. The state should not go backwards because of politics. Race should not be pushed away. Such politics would be fatal to the country and the state if it was not pro-people. We had done a lot of preparation while implementing NEP in the state. But it is a decision of political hatred to say that they will cancel the NEP, which was prepared after a long period of time, within 10-15 days after the Congress government came to power," he said.

"Politics can be done in any matter. However, politics should not be done in the field of education for any reason. If politics is done, it will be like stealing the children's future," he added. MP Nalin Kumar Kateelu, Former Higher Education Minister Dr C.N. Dignitaries like Ashwattha Narayana, MLA Vedavyasa Kamath, Dr Y Bharat Shetty, Bhagirathi Murulya, Vidhan Parishad Member Pratapsinha Naik amongst others were present on the occassion.

The National Education Policy was launched in July 2020 to provide a set of guiding principles for a paradigm shift across the education sector in India from school to doctoral level. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

