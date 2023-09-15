If there is law and order, Karnataka will develop, CM Siddaramaiah tells senior police officers

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday inaugurated the conference of Karnataka State Senior Police Officers at the office of the Director General of Police. He also held a meeting with senior police officers. After the meeting, Siddaramaiah in a press conference said "There is a lot of crime going on in the society today. Crime cases should be reduced in the society. If there is law and order in the state, the state will develop. If any person comes to the police station, that person should be given courage and justice should be given to that person. In many cities, there are rowdies, there are thieves, there are people who spread false news, the police should put a limit on all these. I am speaking from my experience here."

Home minister G.Parameshwar was also present in the event. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday directed the officials of the Excise Department to curb illegal liquor in the state and recover tax arrears to achieve the set target in tax collection.

"The revenue collection target of the department for the current year is 36,000 crores and the growth rate of tax collection is 5.31 per cent. All the officers should work hard to achieve the set goals," Siddaramaiah said. "The enforcement agencies should keep a close watch on the illegal liquor movement in the border areas of the state, especially from the Goa. The production and sale of illegal liquor adversely affects the income and health of the poor. The production and sale of illegal liquor should be stopped," he added.

The CM also pressed on to take the necessary steps to collect the tax arrears. He also said that he will hold a separate meeting to discuss the reform measures in the Excise Department. He directed to get the services of Home Guards at the checkposts of the border areas and to submit proposals to strengthen home guards services for other facilities. (ANI)

