People-friendly police system should be put in place: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that a people-friendly police system should be created in such a way that the poor people who come to the police station and the common people feel confident about the police system. Addressing the annual conference of senior police officers held at the office of the State Director General of Police, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said," Our government will not wash its hands by just taking action against the lower level officials, action will also be taken against the senior officials.

"Instruction has been given not to wait for complainants to come in sensitive cases. Action should be taken by registering a voluntary FIR against those who disturb the peace of society through false news and rumours," CM added. CM Siddaramaiah also mentioned that 230 new personnel have been approved to strengthen the Central Crime Branch and if necessary new buildings will be provided to the staff.

He also warned that the government will have zero tolerance on the issue of immoral policing. "A people-friendly police system should be created in such a way that the poor people who come to the police station and the common people feel confident about the police system," he said.

Home Minister G Parameshwar, Additional Chief Secretary to Government Rajneesh Goel, State Director General of Police Alok Mohan, City Police Commissioner Dayanand, and Chief Minister's Political Secretary Govindaraju were present in the meeting. (ANI)

