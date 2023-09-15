Left Menu

J&K Bank managing director presents dividend cheques worth Rs 30 crore to J&K Lt Governor

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-09-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 21:46 IST
J&K Bank managing director presents dividend cheques worth Rs 30 crore to J&K Lt Governor
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Friday presented dividend cheques worth over Rs 30 crore to the Union Territory government, initiating the payment of dividend to its shareholders after seven years.

MD and CEO Baldev Prakash presented two cheques worth Rs 28.57 crore and Rs 1.84 crore to the Jammu and Kashmir government, its promoter and major shareholder, an official spokesman said.

The MD and CEO handed over the dividend cheques for the FY23 to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The bank approved 50 per cent dividend for FY23 at its 85th annual general meeting.

Lt. Governor Sinha also appreciated the bank for its major contribution to the financial empowerment of people and the economic development of Jammu and Kashmir.

''J&K Bank has performed well during the last financial year as is evident from its highest-ever profit of Rs 1,197 crore, and we expect it to continue its flight of success while extending best banking services and empowering people financially in coming times,'' Sinha said.

Prakash thanked the UT government, saying: ''We remain committed to provide best banking services to the people while working diligently towards realizing the UT government's mission of inclusive, equitable and sustainable economic growth in J&K.'' The bank's share closed 1.48 per cent up at Rs 104.54 apiece on Friday on the BSE. The stock has earned 214 per cent in returns for its investors during the last one year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global
4
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023