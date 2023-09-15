"Corrupt people send honest people to jail...": Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh

Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s General Secretary and son of former Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh on Friday said that the Andhra Pradesh government has not been able to establish any money trail to Chandrababu. "Absolute power corrupts absolutely...Corrupt people send honest people to jail...The government of Andhra Pradesh has not been able to establish any money trail to Chandrababu Naidu," Nara Lokesh said.

"I have all the relevant documentation to prove that there was no scam in the skill development project in Andhra Pradesh and that the current administration has created a false case with malafide intention," he added. After Pawan Kalyan announced an alliance with TDP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nara Lokesh said that Yesterday Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan met and it was decided that they should work together in the interest of the state.

JSP chief made the announcement after meeting TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu at Rajahmundry Central Jail in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. Kalyan stated that this step will change the future of Andhra Pradesh and said that Chandrababu Naidu is a visionary leader.

"I will stand and support him in upcoming polls. The formation of the alliance with TDP is to send Jagan Mohan Reddy out of the state. Chandra Babu Naidu was sent to remand with Vendetta politics. I hope BJP will also join the alliance and send out the anarchy rule in the state," he said. Chandrababu Naidu was sent to judicial custody on Sunday for 14 days, till September 23, by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada in connection with an alleged Skill Development Corporation scam.

Earlier, TDP workers held a protest on Monday in Chittoor against the arrest and judicial custody of the TDP chief in the alleged skill development case. The case in which Naidu is arrested pertains to the establishment of clusters of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in the state of Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated project value of Rs 3300 crore, as per the officials.

The agency officials also claimed that the alleged fraud has caused a huge loss to the state government in excess of Rs 300 crore. In its remand report, the CID has said that according to the investigation so far, the total amount spent by private entities on six skill development clusters is sourced exclusively from funds advanced by the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Centre, totalling Rs 371 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)