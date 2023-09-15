Left Menu

No doubt basic structure doctrine stabilizes Constitutional governance: Former CJI Misra

Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Friday said that there can be no trace of doubt that the basic structure doctrine stabilizes Constitutional governance and the rule of law.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 23:23 IST
No doubt basic structure doctrine stabilizes Constitutional governance: Former CJI Misra
Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Friday said that there can be no trace of doubt that the basic structure doctrine stabilizes Constitutional governance and the rule of law. Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Ram Jethmalini's memorial lecture, former CJI Misra said that there can be no space of doubt that the basic structure doctrine stabilizes Constitutional governance and the rule of law.

Former CJI said that it has basically acted as a navigational compass for judges in their Constitutional interpretation in the proper direction. He also mentioned that basic features like the federal and secular nature of the Constitution cannot be altered.

Reacting to the debate that the basic structure of doctrine served the nation well, the former CJI raised the question on the fate of the nation and its citizens if the court had not held 39th and 42nd Amendments unconstitutional. Misra said that it is not an enigma nor in the realm of mysticism but to serve, protect and save the nation. It is the fundamental essence of the Constitution and it remains the most natural constant, he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud opted not to express his opinion on the basic structure doctrine. However, CJI Chandrachud said that he would speak about the doctrine through his judgments but not here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023