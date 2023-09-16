US State Dept OKs possible sale to Canada of drone munitions -Pentagon

The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Canada of munitions and other systems to be integrated into MQ-9Bs drones for $313.4 million, the Pentagon said on Friday.

"The proposed sale will improve Canada’s capability to meet current and future threats by enabling unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance patrols of its northern arctic territories," the agency said. Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

The package would include 219 Hellfire II missiles, 12 Mk82 general purpose bombs, six Mk82 filled inert bombs, and Due Regard Radars, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said. The principal contractor was General Atomics, the agency said. Congress was notified of the possible sale on Friday, the agency said.

