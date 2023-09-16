Left Menu

US State Dept OKs possible sale to Canada of drone munitions -Pentagon

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded. The package would include 219 Hellfire II missiles, 12 Mk82 general purpose bombs, six Mk82 filled inert bombs, and Due Regard Radars, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said. The principal contractor was General Atomics, the agency said. Congress was notified of the possible sale on Friday, the agency said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2023 01:21 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 01:14 IST
US State Dept OKs possible sale to Canada of drone munitions -Pentagon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Canada of munitions and other systems to be integrated into MQ-9Bs drones for $313.4 million, the Pentagon said on Friday.

"The proposed sale will improve Canada’s capability to meet current and future threats by enabling unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance patrols of its northern arctic territories," the agency said. Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

The package would include 219 Hellfire II missiles, 12 Mk82 general purpose bombs, six Mk82 filled inert bombs, and Due Regard Radars, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said. The principal contractor was General Atomics, the agency said. Congress was notified of the possible sale on Friday, the agency said.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023