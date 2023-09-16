IAF uses Airbus-321 passenger aircraft for ferrying troops to forward areas

The Indian Air Force has started using four of its six A-321 passenger aircraft for ferrying troops to forward areas like Leh in Ladakh, officials said. Six second-hand A-321 aircraft were acquired by the Indian Air Force for modification into Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation and aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

"Four A-321 aircraft are being used for transport roles for helping troops to reach forward areas like Leh in Ladakh," IAF officials told ANI. The other aircraft are being used by DRDO for converting them under the Netra-2 programme of Indian Air Force's new 'eyes in the skies'.

The IAF has three Israeli PHALCON AWACS aircraft along with two Made in India Netra planes. The project would help IAF get more of these planes for surveillance. (ANI)

