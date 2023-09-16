Left Menu

IAF uses Airbus-321 passenger aircraft for ferrying troops to forward areas

Six second-hand A-321 aircraft were acquired by the Indian Air Force for modification into Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation and aircraft manufacturer Airbus. 

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 22:58 IST
IAF uses Airbus-321 passenger aircraft for ferrying troops to forward areas
IAF uses A-321 aircraft for ferrying troops to forward areas. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force has started using four of its six A-321 passenger aircraft for ferrying troops to forward areas like Leh in Ladakh, officials said. Six second-hand A-321 aircraft were acquired by the Indian Air Force for modification into Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation and aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

"Four A-321 aircraft are being used for transport roles for helping troops to reach forward areas like Leh in Ladakh," IAF officials told ANI. The other aircraft are being used by DRDO for converting them under the Netra-2 programme of Indian Air Force's new 'eyes in the skies'.

The IAF has three Israeli PHALCON AWACS aircraft along with two Made in India Netra planes. The project would help IAF get more of these planes for surveillance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
2
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023