Udhampur railway station renamed after Captain Tushar Mahajan

"It is notified for the information of the general public that with immediate effect, the name of UDHAMPUR (UHP) Railway Station in Firozpur Division of Northern Railway has been changed to " Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan" (MCTM) Railway Station," Northern Railway said in a notification on Saturday. 

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 23:49 IST
Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh at the unveiling ceremony. (Photo/X@DrJitendraSingh). Image Credit: ANI
After an order was approved by the Jammu and Kashmir administration regarding the renaming of Udhampur railway station, the Northern Railway on Saturday notified the change in the name to 'Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station', in honour of the Army braveheart. "It is notified for the information of the general public that with immediate effect, the name of UDHAMPUR (UHP) Railway Station in Firozpur Division of Northern Railway has been changed to " Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan" (MCTM) Railway Station," Northern Railway said in a notification on Saturday.

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Saturday paid tributes to Captain Tushar Mahajan and unveiled the renaming of the station in Udhampur. He said that this step is a historic moment in the history of Udhampur.

"A historic moment for Udhampur! Unveiling of the renamed "Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station". Saga of a "Son of Soil" preserved for posterity. Thanks PM Narendra Modi," Jitendra Singh later said in a post on X. Hailing from Udhampur, Captain Mahajan was an officer of the 9 PARA (Special Forces of the Indian Army) laid down his life during the February 2016 terror attack on the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute building in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

