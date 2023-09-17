Bhubaneswar: Demand soars for Maharashtra-style Ganesha idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Bhubaneswar, artisans are meticulously perfecting lord Ganesha idols, with a notable preference for Maharashtra-style models. An artist Arun Kumar revealed that prices for these intricately crafted idols range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 5 lakh this year.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "There is huge demand of Maharashtra model idols of lord Ganesha in Bhubaneswar, where price starts from Rupee five thousand to five lakh this year." He emphasized the heightened enthusiasm in the state capital for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, following the pandemic-induced restrictions.

Kumar said that after the pandemic and restrictions, people in the state capital are very much excited to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this year, and substantial demand for Maharashtra-style Ganesha idols, with patrons providing diverse catalog models for preparing Ganesh idols. He further detailed the dedicated efforts of 40-50 artisans currently engrossed in refining both lord Ganesh and lord Vishwakarma idols in preparation for Vishwakarma puja and Ganesh Chaturthi.

"We are having 40-50 artists, who all are busy giving the final touch to the idols of lord Ganesh and lord Vishwakarma ahead of Vishwakarma puja and Ganesha Chaturthi. We have around 200 idols at workshop starting price at Rupee five thousand to five lakh from three feet to 51 feet in height respectively this year," Arun added. Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', will start on September 19 this year. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh. For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)