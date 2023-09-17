BSF, Punjab police recover Narcotics from farm field in Ferozepur

Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday early morning recovered a packet weighing approximately 2.5 Kg, suspected to be heroin from a farming field near Gatti Rajoke village in Ferozepur. "On September 17, 2023 at around 4: 10 AM, BSF intercepted movement of suspected drone near Village - Gatti Rajoke, District - Ferozepur. As per laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone with fire," read a press release of BSF.

The BSF release said, "A joint search operation with the Punjab Police was carried out at about 6.35 am early in the morning. During the search, the troops recovered a packet weighing approximately 2.5 Kg, suspected to be heroin attached with an iron hook for hanging to a drone, from a farming field near Gatti Rajoke village." Yet another nefarious smuggling attempt was foiled by the joint efforts of BSF and Punjab Police. (ANI)

