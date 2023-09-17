J-K: Army jawan killed in accidental firing, accused colleague detained

An Army jawan was killed and another soldier injured when their colleague accidentally discharged his firearm in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said on Sunday. According to a police statement, the accused army personnel has been detained and an investigation launched into the incident.

"There was an accidental discharge of weapon resulting in one fatal casualty and one injury to army personnel. The accused army personnel has been detained. Necessary legal action has been initiated," District Police Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir posted on the X social media platform. More details are awaited (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)