J-K: Army jawan killed in accidental firing, accused colleague detained

"There has been an accidental discharge of weapon resulting in one fatal casuality and one injury to army personnel. Accussed army personnel has been detained. Necessary legal action has been initiated,"District Police Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir posted on X.

17-09-2023
J-K: Army jawan killed in accidental firing, accused colleague detained
  • India

An Army jawan was killed and another soldier injured when their colleague accidentally discharged his firearm in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said on Sunday. According to a police statement, the accused army personnel has been detained and an investigation launched into the incident.

"There was an accidental discharge of weapon resulting in one fatal casualty and one injury to army personnel. The accused army personnel has been detained. Necessary legal action has been initiated," District Police Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir posted on the X social media platform. More details are awaited (ANI)

