PM Modi turns 73: Traveller on Metro extends birthday greetings in Sanskrit 

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, a traveller on the Delhi metro extended greetings to the former in Sanskrit. PM Modi, earlier today, inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station 'YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25'.

After the inauguration, he took a ride on the Delhi Metro. While the Prime Minister was travelling via the metro, his co-traveller greeted him by singing a birthday song in Sanskrit.

"Janma-dinam-idham ayī prīya sakhe | shantanotu te sarvadā mudam || prārthayāmahe bhava shatāyushī | īshvaras-sadā tvām cha rakshatu || punya karmanā kīrtimārjaya | jīvanam tava bhavatu sārthakam (Happy birthday to the dear one. May this birthday bring joy and prosperity to you. Praying to god for your long life. May god always protect you. May you walk on the path of noble deeds and your life be fulfilled)", she sang to PM Modi. Visuals showed PM Modi interacting with the passengers inside the Metro, who also took selfies and wished him a happy birthday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also officially unveil Phase 1 of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), known as Yashobhoomi in Dwarka. The nearly 2-kilometre-long 'Yashobhoomi line' of the Delhi Metro will connect Dwarka Sector 21 and India International Convention Centre.

With the addition of this section, the total length of the Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 will become 24.9 km," the DMRC said in a statement. From today the Delhi Metro will also increase the operational speed of Metro trains on Airport Express Line from 90 to 120 km/hr reducing the travel time. The total journey from New Delhi to YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 will take about 21 minutes.

Also, PM Modi is set to launch the 'Vishwakarma' scheme for the benefit of traditional artisans. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, PM Modi announced that the government will soon launch a scheme for individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship.

His vision extends beyond providing financial assistance; it aims to preserve age-old traditions, culture, and the rich heritage embodied in local products, art, and crafts, the release said. "PM Vishwakarma" will receive full funding from the Union Government, with an impressive allocation of Rs 13,000 crore.

The scheme will register 'Vishwakarma', who create using their hands and tools, at no cost through Common Services Centres, utilising the biometric-based 'PM Vishwakarma' portal. These artisans and craftspeople will receive recognition in the form of a PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, read the press release. The PM Vishwakarma scheme will offer skill enhancement through both basic and advanced training, a toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000, collateral-free credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent, incentives for digital transactions, and marketing support, read the press release.

At its core, "PM Vishwakarma" seeks to bolster and nurture the 'Guru-Shishya parampara' (mentor-disciple tradition) and the family-based practice of traditional skills among 'Vishwakarma', who create using their hands and tools. (ANI)

