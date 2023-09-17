Left Menu

Bihar: BJP leaders perform prayers, havan in Gaya on PM Modi's birthday  

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Bihar's Gaya held prayers and performed 'havan' on the occasion of the 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 17:24 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 17:24 IST
BJP leaders in Gaya performing Havan on PM Modi's birthday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Bihar's Gaya held prayers and performed 'havan' on the occasion of the 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Visuals showed the BJP leaders offering prayers to the goddess Durga and performing havan to the chants of 'mantras' while extending their wishes for the Prime Minister.

BJP MLA, Manish Pankaj told ANI that prayers and havan were performed wishing for PM Modi's long life. "On the occasion of PM Modi's birthday we held prayers in Durga Mandir and for his long life we also performed a havan" said Pankaj.

Earlier, on Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to PM Modi on his 73rd birthday. Taking to 'X', the President wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his birthday. May you pave the way for the holistic development of Bharat with your far-reaching vision and strong leadership. May you always lead a happy and healthy life and benefit the countrymen with your wonderful leadership".

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended birthday greetings to the Prime Minister and wished for his good health and long life. UP CM, while calling PM Modi an "architect of new India", said that the dedication and vision of PM Modi for building a 'developed India' is incomparable.

"Happy birthday to the great devotee of Maa Bharati, the architect of 'New India', the dreamer of 'Developed India', committed towards 'One India - Best India', the most popular politician of the world, the famous Prime Minister of the country Shri @narendramodi ji," Yogi Adityanath said in a post on X in Hindi. "Your dedication and vision for building a 'developed India' is incomparable. By the grace of Lord Shri Ram, may you be blessed with long life and good health, and may we all continue to receive your successful leadership, this is our prayer," he added. (ANI)

