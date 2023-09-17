Left Menu

"Who will be PM is determined by people": Nalin Kohli reacts to Sibal's dig at PM Modi

"His (Kapil Sibal's) so-called good wishes are exposed by his own statement. On one side, he says, I extend good wishes. On the other side, he (Kapil Sibal) says he (PM Modi) should be the former PM. Who will be the PM is determined by the people of India as they had determined in the general elections of 2014 and 2019. "The work that PM Modi and his government have done, they will do so in 2024," Nalin Kohli told ANI.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 22:45 IST
"Who will be PM is determined by people": Nalin Kohli reacts to Sibal's dig at PM Modi
BJP leader Nalin Kohli(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader Nalin Kohli on Sunday slammed former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal who took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while wishing the latter on his 73rd birthday. Kohli said that Sibal's "so-called" good wishes are exposed by his own statement. "His (Kapil Sibal's) so-called good wishes are exposed by his own statement. On one side, he says, I extend good wishes. On the other side, he (Kapil Sibal) says he (PM Modi) should be the former PM. Who will be the PM is determined by the people of India as they had determined in the general elections of 2014 and 2019. "The work that PM Modi and his government have done, they will do so in 2024," Nalin Kohli told ANI.

Nalin Kohli Kohli also accused Congress of having a "personal agenda" against the Prime Minister. "The Congress Party is only on a personal agenda against him (PM Modi). They oppose him. They abuse him. Congress believes that they will even take the rights of people to determine who will be the PM. This is certainly not democracy. Democracy is healthy in India. It is functioning. And the people of India will determine that in 2024," Kohli said.

When asked about the celebration of the PM Modi's birthday Kapil Sibal told ANI that there are 140 crore people in this country and everybody is entitled to celebrate their birthday. "Nothing wrong with that. Some do it quietly, others do it publicly. Some do it in their homes, some do it outside their homes. Some call their relatives or (celebrate) alone with their family or others call the whole world. So that's up to each," Sibal said.

When asked about what suggestion he would have for Prime Minister Modi, Sibal said "become a Sanatani". Speaking to ANI over the Sanatana row, Sibal said, "Tell me what is the meaning of Sanatana. One who follows the path of Lord Rama is a Sanatani. One who never talks about violence is a Sanatani. Do you (PM Modi) possess even a single feature of a 'Santani'?" On being asked about his birthday message to PM Modi, he said, "Be Sanatani. They themselves are not Sanatani. They only do politics in the name of Sanatana".

Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to the new metro station 'YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25'. After the inauguration, he took a ride on the Delhi Metro. Prime Minister then officially unveiled Phase 1 of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), known as Yashobhoomi in Dwarka.He also launched the new PM Vishwakarma scheme -- a scheme for individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship. He had announced the scheme in his Independence Day address this year from the ramparts of the Red Fort. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

