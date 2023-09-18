Athletics-Ethiopia's Tsegay breaks women's 5000 metres world record
Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay broke the women's 5,000 metres world record with a run of 14 minutes and 21 hundredths of a second on Sunday at the Eugene Diamond League finale, breaking Kenyan Faith Kipyegon's previous mark set in June.
