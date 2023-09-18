Left Menu

Suspension of MPs Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh should be revoked: AAP's Sushil Kumar Rinku

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Kumar Rinku said on Monday that the suspension of AAP MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh from the Rajya Sabha should be revoked and they should be allowed to attend the session in the new Parliament building. 

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 13:11 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 13:11 IST
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Kumar Rinku (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Kumar Rinku said on Monday that the suspension of the party's MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh from the Rajya Sabha should be revoked and they should be allowed to attend the session in the new Parliament building. "We will enter a new House today, and as they (Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh) are also elected representatives, they deserve to get their due respect. All Opposition parties have demanded to revoke their suspension," said Rinku.

Talking about his own suspension, the AAP leader said, "I was also suspended in the last session, but it was only for the previous one, I will be attending the session of Parliament today." Raghav Chadha was suspended from the Upper House in August this year after a complaint from four MPs alleging that he named them in a house panel without their consent.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, while announcing Chadha's suspension had said, "...I suspend Raghav Chadha from the service of the Council till the Council has the benefit of the report by the Committee of Privileges." In addition, Sanjay Singh was suspended in July this year for the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament for "repeatedly violating" the Chair's directives.

The five-day Special Session that began on Monday will see parliamentary proceedings shift from the old to the adjacent new building. (ANI)

