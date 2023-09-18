Bus marshals protest near CM house, Delhi Secretariat over pending salaries

Left Menu

Scores of bus marshals deployed by the Delhi government in DTC and cluster buses on Monday staged protests at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence and the Secretariat building demanding payment of salaries pending for the last four months.The protesters, including female bus marshals, also protested outside Delhi Finance Minister Atishis residence till late evening.No immediate response was available from the Delhi government over the protest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 21:44 IST
Scores of bus marshals deployed by the Delhi government in DTC and cluster buses on Monday staged protests at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and the Secretariat building demanding payment of salaries pending for the last four months.

The protesters, including female bus marshals, also protested outside Delhi Finance Minister Atishi's residence till late evening.

No immediate response was available from the Delhi government over the protest. ''We will not move from here unless we are guaranteed payment of our salaries,'' said Aditya, a bus marshal.

More than 13,000 civil defence volunteers and home guards working under the Delhi government have been deployed in DTC and Cluster buses to ensure the safety of passengers, especially women.

The bus marshals complained of poor working conditions and non-payment of salaries on time. They also submitted their demand papers at the LG office, the CM residence, and the Delhi Secretariat.

''We are paid over Rs 800 per day on duty. Like other salaried people, we also have to pay rent, fees of children and meet other daily expenses like buying food and other necessary things. We are facing difficulties for months and have been forced to stage protests,'' said another bus marshal requesting anonymity.

