Uttar Pradesh: Devotees take holy dip in Sangam on Ganesh Chaturthi

Devotees took a holy dip in Sangam on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 09:54 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 09:54 IST
Devotees take holy dip in Sangam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Devotees took a holy dip in Sangam on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday. Devotees were seen offering prayers and taking a dip in the river early in the morning.

The ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi celebration began on Tuesday. A festive cheer was palpable across the country as people were busy decorating their homes with flowers and rangolis and bringing idols of Lord Ganesha into their homes. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year with great fervour with thousands of devotees thronging temples and pandals for a darshan of the Lord.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which falls in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar, marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, son of Shiva and Parvati. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav, the festival is characterised by the installation of Ganesha idols at home and in gilded pandals (make-shift stage). The 10-day festival ends with elaborate immersion processions on Anant Chaturdashi. (ANI)

