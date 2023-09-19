CDIL Semiconductors to add new assembly lines, boost capacity by 100 mn units
CDIL Semiconductors (Continental Device India) has said it will be adding new semiconductor packaging lines via the IT ministry's SPECS scheme, as the semiconductor chips and components manufacturer looks to bolster annual capacity by 100 million units with the new lines.
The company, in a release, said it has initiated the first phase of this production with a surface-mount packaging line of 50 million devices that will be inaugurated on September 28 by Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
''CDIL Semiconductors (Continental Device India)...will be adding new semiconductor packaging lines via Government of India and MeitY's SPECS scheme,'' it said.
According to the release, CDIL aims to increase its annual capacity by 100 million units with the new lines.
CDIL is a semiconductor and electronics service provider to a global customer base across consumer, industrial, defence, aerospace and automotive industries.
The company has long-term customers spread across the US, UK, Germany, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, South Africa, and Egypt, as per the release.
