ED attaches immovable properties worth Rs 71.48 cr belonging to Hindustan Infracon India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 71.48 Crore belonging to the Hindustan Infracon India in a fraud case, an official statement said on Tuesday. ED said that immovable properties belonging to Hindustan Infracon India include non-agricultural lands and residential properties which were situated in Karnataka's Mysore and Bengaluru.

The action has been taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

