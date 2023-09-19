Left Menu

IMD forecasts heavy rain in some districts of Tamil Nadu today 

The southwest monsoon has been active over Tamil Nadu, with rainfall occurring (as recorded at 8.30 am) at most places over South Tamil Nadu and at many places over North Tamil Nadu, and light rain occurring over Puducherry, said the India Meteorological Department.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The southwest monsoon has been active over Tamil Nadu, with rainfall occurring at most places over South and North Tamil Nadu over many places, and light rain occurring over Puducherry, said the India Meteorological Department. IMD said that heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Nilgiris, and Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul and Madurai districts of Tamilnadu.

IMD forecasted for today light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry. IMD said that light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas tomorrow (Wednesday).

For Chennai city, the  IMD said that sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy with light to moderate rain likely occurring for the next 24 hours. According to IMD, the maximum temperature is likely to be 35-36 °C and the minimum temperature is likely to be 25-26 °C in Chennai for the next 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

