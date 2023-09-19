Instacart shares rise 40% in Nasdaq debut
Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 22:21 IST
Instacart shares opened 40% above their initial public offering (IPO) price in their Nasdaq debut on Tuesday, helping the grocery delivery app notch a valuation of $13.2 billion.
