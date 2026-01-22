Left Menu

Calls Grow for Udhayanidhi Stalin's Ouster Amid Hate Speech Controversy

BJP leader Piyush Goyal urges Tamil Nadu government to remove Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin for alleged hate speech against Sanatana Dharma. The Madras High Court quashed an FIR, intensifying calls for Stalin's ouster. Goyal warns against communal disharmony, demanding immediate state action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:42 IST
Senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal has called for the removal of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The Union Minister emphasized that Stalin's comments on Sanatana Dharma are divisive, urging the state government to take corrective action.

The demand followed a Madras High Court ruling that condemned Stalin's remarks as hate speech. Goyal's call for Stalin's ouster came during his visit to the city, where he met with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

BJP's former state chief, K Annamalai, advocated for a police FIR and government compliance with legal procedures, questioning Chief Minister M K Stalin's inaction in securing his son's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

