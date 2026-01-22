Calls Grow for Udhayanidhi Stalin's Ouster Amid Hate Speech Controversy
BJP leader Piyush Goyal urges Tamil Nadu government to remove Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin for alleged hate speech against Sanatana Dharma. The Madras High Court quashed an FIR, intensifying calls for Stalin's ouster. Goyal warns against communal disharmony, demanding immediate state action.
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal has called for the removal of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The Union Minister emphasized that Stalin's comments on Sanatana Dharma are divisive, urging the state government to take corrective action.
The demand followed a Madras High Court ruling that condemned Stalin's remarks as hate speech. Goyal's call for Stalin's ouster came during his visit to the city, where he met with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
BJP's former state chief, K Annamalai, advocated for a police FIR and government compliance with legal procedures, questioning Chief Minister M K Stalin's inaction in securing his son's resignation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav Critiques BJP for Capitalism and Communal Policies
Land Dispute Sparks Assault Allegations Against BJP MLA
BJD Sets Stage for Statewide Protest: Accuses BJP of Betrayal
Scandal Unveiled: Samajwadi Party's Baijnath Dubey Takes on BJP's Bawan Singh
Hate Speech Allegations Loom Over RSS Leader