Calls Grow for Udhayanidhi Stalin's Ouster Amid Hate Speech Controversy

Senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal has called for the removal of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The Union Minister emphasized that Stalin's comments on Sanatana Dharma are divisive, urging the state government to take corrective action.

The demand followed a Madras High Court ruling that condemned Stalin's remarks as hate speech. Goyal's call for Stalin's ouster came during his visit to the city, where he met with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

BJP's former state chief, K Annamalai, advocated for a police FIR and government compliance with legal procedures, questioning Chief Minister M K Stalin's inaction in securing his son's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)