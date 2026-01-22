Vande Bharat Sleeper Service Revolutionizes Northeast Rail Travel
The Vande Bharat Sleeper train has launched its commercial services between Guwahati and Howrah, enhancing connectivity and offering a world-class travel experience with modern amenities and local cuisine. The train's premiere journey was fully booked, reflecting high passenger enthusiasm for this new service.
- Country:
- India
The Vande Bharat Sleeper train began its commercial services between Guwahati and Howrah from Kamakhya station, marking a new era in rail travel for the region. Launched with grandeur, passengers were greeted with roses by railway staff, underscoring the importance of this momentous occasion.
This eagerly anticipated service, which was ceremonially flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year, saw tremendous demand as tickets for its maiden commercial run sold out in just hours. The enthusiastic response highlights the growing expectation for faster, more comfortable, and technologically advanced rail travel in India.
Passengers can enjoy the journey with premium amenities, including high-quality bedrolls and regional culinary delights from Assamese and Bengali traditions, courtesy of IRCTC caterers. The Vande Bharat Sleeper train promises to significantly boost connectivity between Northeast and Eastern India, offering a transformative travel experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manipur's Bus Terminal Revival: A Gateway to Enhanced Connectivity
Udhampur Air Connectivity to Soar with New Civilian Flights
Prime Minister Modi's Kerala Visit: Revolutionizing Connectivity, Livelihoods, and Innovation
Himachal's New Road Plan: A Step Forward for Rural Connectivity
Modi's Kerala Visit Paves Way for Innovation and Connectivity