Vande Bharat Sleeper Service Revolutionizes Northeast Rail Travel

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train began its commercial services between Guwahati and Howrah from Kamakhya station, marking a new era in rail travel for the region. Launched with grandeur, passengers were greeted with roses by railway staff, underscoring the importance of this momentous occasion.

This eagerly anticipated service, which was ceremonially flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year, saw tremendous demand as tickets for its maiden commercial run sold out in just hours. The enthusiastic response highlights the growing expectation for faster, more comfortable, and technologically advanced rail travel in India.

Passengers can enjoy the journey with premium amenities, including high-quality bedrolls and regional culinary delights from Assamese and Bengali traditions, courtesy of IRCTC caterers. The Vande Bharat Sleeper train promises to significantly boost connectivity between Northeast and Eastern India, offering a transformative travel experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)