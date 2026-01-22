Left Menu

Vande Bharat Sleeper Service Revolutionizes Northeast Rail Travel

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train has launched its commercial services between Guwahati and Howrah, enhancing connectivity and offering a world-class travel experience with modern amenities and local cuisine. The train's premiere journey was fully booked, reflecting high passenger enthusiasm for this new service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:41 IST
Vande Bharat Sleeper Service Revolutionizes Northeast Rail Travel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train began its commercial services between Guwahati and Howrah from Kamakhya station, marking a new era in rail travel for the region. Launched with grandeur, passengers were greeted with roses by railway staff, underscoring the importance of this momentous occasion.

This eagerly anticipated service, which was ceremonially flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year, saw tremendous demand as tickets for its maiden commercial run sold out in just hours. The enthusiastic response highlights the growing expectation for faster, more comfortable, and technologically advanced rail travel in India.

Passengers can enjoy the journey with premium amenities, including high-quality bedrolls and regional culinary delights from Assamese and Bengali traditions, courtesy of IRCTC caterers. The Vande Bharat Sleeper train promises to significantly boost connectivity between Northeast and Eastern India, offering a transformative travel experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

 Global
2
Trump's Greenland Strategy: A New Chapter in Arctic Geopolitics

Trump's Greenland Strategy: A New Chapter in Arctic Geopolitics

 Global
3
Washington Welcomes Iraq's Initiative on ISIS Detainment

Washington Welcomes Iraq's Initiative on ISIS Detainment

 United States
4
Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026