Rapido Rides High: Aiming for 2026 IPO Amidst Impressive Growth

Roppen Transportation Services, the parent of Rapido, decreased losses to Rs 258 crore in FY25. Rapido's revenue rose by 44.19%, reaching Rs 934.44 crore. The company focuses on sustainable growth and plans to start its IPO by 2026, aiming for 100% growth annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:39 IST
Roppen Transportation Services, the parent entity of ride-hailing firm Rapido, has successfully reduced its consolidated losses to Rs 258 crore in the financial year 2025, down from Rs 370 crore the preceding year.

Data from business intelligence platform Tofler reveal that the Bengaluru-based unicorn witnessed a significant rise in operational revenue, reaching Rs 934.44 crore, marking a 44.19 per cent increase compared to Rs 648 crore in FY24.

A spokesperson for Rapido highlighted that the company maintains robust operational momentum due to better utilisation of its mobility services, stringent cost management, and an increasingly mature platform. As Rapido scales, the focus remains on sustainable growth and strengthening its ecosystem for users. The company is eyeing an IPO by the close of 2026 and has consistently sustained a 100 per cent growth rate over the past two years, according to Co-Founder Aravind Sanka.

