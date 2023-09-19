Left Menu

Banco do Brasil and World Bank ready cooperation on $400 mln for Amazon recovery

The agreement follows a joint announcement last year of a $500 million project to expand sustainable finance and enhance the private sector's ability to access carbon credit markets. "This $400 million agreement is Banco do Brasil's second collaboration with the World Bank and will provide resources for sustainable agriculture, the restoration of degraded areas and the bioeconomy," said Francisco Lassalvia, Chief Wholesale Officer at Banco do Brasil.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 19-09-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 23:07 IST
Banco do Brasil and World Bank ready cooperation on $400 mln for Amazon recovery
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian state-run Banco do Brasil and the World Bank signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday on a $400 million credit line for sustainable agriculture and the restoration of degraded areas in the Amazon region. The agreement follows a joint announcement last year of a $500 million project to expand sustainable finance and enhance the private sector's ability to access carbon credit markets.

"This $400 million agreement is Banco do Brasil's second collaboration with the World Bank and will provide resources for sustainable agriculture, the restoration of degraded areas and the bioeconomy," said Francisco Lassalvia, Chief Wholesale Officer at Banco do Brasil. The World Bank, in a separate statement that did not mention the value of the proposed credit line, said both institutions have agreed to cooperate in identifying sustainable solutions for Brazil's bioeconomy, forest and land restoration.

They would also examine sustainable, low-carbon agriculture, especially in the Amazon and Cerrado biomes, it said. "These efforts aim to support, among others, Brazil's national plan to combat deforestation in the Amazon," said the World Bank.

Under the leadership of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil aims to position itself as a leader in green development, attracting investments with a broad ecological transformation plan including a regulated carbon credit market and the issuance of its first sustainable sovereign bonds. Brazil is also expected to announce revised climate targets this week, building on Lula's efforts to restore the country's environmental stewardship after soaring deforestation of the Amazon rainforest under former President Jair Bolsonaro.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023