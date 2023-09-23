Left Menu

Russian peacekeepers deliver food to Nagorno-Karabakh -Russian Defence Ministry

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-09-2023 01:34 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 01:30 IST
File Photo Image Credit: President of Russia
  Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian peacekeepers on Friday delivered more than 50 tonnes of food assistance to residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia's Defence Ministry said.

A ministry statement said the delivery was made along two roads into the disputed area, days after an Azeri offensive forced ethnic Armenian leaders in the enclave into a ceasefire.

