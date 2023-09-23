Russian peacekeepers deliver food to Nagorno-Karabakh -Russian Defence Ministry
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian peacekeepers on Friday delivered more than 50 tonnes of food assistance to residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia's Defence Ministry said.
A ministry statement said the delivery was made along two roads into the disputed area, days after an Azeri offensive forced ethnic Armenian leaders in the enclave into a ceasefire.
