Tamil Nadu: FIR filed against BJP’s H Raja for defaming CM Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin

A case has been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader H Raja for defaming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin and State Minister Udayanidhi Stalin. According to the police, the complaint stated that H Raja made slanderous comments while speaking at an event held at Kalaiyarkoil temple in Sivaganga district.

The Kalayarkoil police have registered the FIR, based on the complaint under four sections. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks calling for the eradication of 'Sanatan Dharma'.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi also issued notice to MP A Raja, MP Thol Thirumavalavan, MP Thiru Su Venkatesan, Tamil Nadu DGP, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, Union Home Ministry, Minister for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowment Department PK Sekar Babu, Chairman of Tamil Nadu State Minorities Commission Peter Alphonse and others. Responding to the notice Udyanidhi Stalin on Friday said " I saw the Supreme Court order in the media. There is still no notice asking for an explanation, and there is trust in the Supreme court. An appropriate explanation will be given once the notice is received."

On September 2, while likening Sanatana Dharma to the coronavirus, malaria, and dengue, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that such things should not be opposed but destroyed. Udhayanidhi's remark on Sanatan Dharma sparked massive controversy across the nation. (ANI)

