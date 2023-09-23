Mamata Banerjee back in Kolkata after investment tour of Spain, UAE

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday arrived in West Bengal's Kolkata after an investment tour of Spain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Taking to 'X', Banerjee wrote, "Back to Kolkata with serious offers for investments and partnerships from Spain and Dubai. Follow-up overseas delegations will come shortly and during BGBS in November to carry forward what we started."

"I thank the Indian Embassies, CII, FICCI, ICC, accompanying industry-business delegates and the media fraternity for working hard towards a common mission. Jai Biswa Bangla! Jai Hind!" she added. On September 12, the West Bengal CM left for Madrid, Spain to participate in a three-day business summit aimed at attracting foreign investment in the state.

Earlier last week, She attended the Bengal Global Business Summit in Madrid, Spain. Noting that the summit served as a "gateway to Bengal", she said it is a land of immense potential and possibilities. Meanwhile, former India captain Sourav Ganguly along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday visited the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

CM Banerjee and former BCCI president were guided around the iconic stadium which is home to La Liga giants Real Madrid. The two stalwarts of the Bengal were surrounded by a sizable audience as they toured the stadium's trophy room and other amenities.

A photograph of Ganguly and Banerjee in Santiago Bernabeu Stadium was shared by the West Bengal CM on social media Facebook. After the West Bengal CM Concluded her visit to Spain, she went to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where she held discussions with UAE State Minister for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi to boost trade relations and exports from West Bengal to the UAE.

During her meeting, Banerjee highlighted that nearly 12 per cent of West Bengal's total goods exports go to the UAE. She further informed the UAE minister, "Bengal is the top and one of the fastest-growing economies in India and that Bengal's GDP will reach USD 212 billion in 2023-24."

Moreover, Banerjee extended her invitation to a delegation led by the Minister to the Bengal Global Business Summit. The summit is scheduled to be held from November 21 to November 22. (ANI)

