"St. Mary changed my hatred towards BJP," AK Antony's wife Elizabeth on her son's joining the party

Elizabeth Antony, the wife of senior Congress leader and former Defence Minister AK Antony, has said that St Mary, mother of Jesus, changed her hatred towards BJP--the party her son Anil Antony recently joined. Elizabeth made the statement at a recent function of Kripasanam Marian Shrine, a Christian retreat centre under the Catholic diocese of Alappuzha in Kerala. The video, uploaded to the shrine's YouTube channel, of her saying this, went viral.

She was heard saying in the video that after she prayed Mother Mary removed hatred towards the BJP from her mind. She also said that after joining the BJP Anil Antony visited his parent's house twice and his father told him that he has no issues with him coming home but cannot talk politics but discuss only family matters.

Elizabeth said that Anil Antony got a good job after completing his studies but his big dream was to join politics. "We believed and lived in the congress party. Couldn't even imagine going to BJP. When Anil told me about the opportunity he got, I came here and gave a chit to the priest and prayed. The priest told me not to pray for him to return as it shows that he will have a good future in the BJP," she said.

"Immediately Mother Mary changed my mind, and the anger and hatred towards the BJP in my mind changed. Mother Mary gave me the mind to accept him joining the BJP. But I was worried about what I tell my family. I didn't tell them anything. It was after four days through the media my family found out about him joining the BJP. My husband was shocked" she added. "My husband was really shocked but he overcame the situation calmly. I was scared whether there would be any issue when he came home. But everyone's mind calmed and the talks were care at home," she added. (ANI)

