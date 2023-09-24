Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2023 set to begin in USA's Alaska 

The 19th edition of "Exercise Yudh Abhyas" is set to begin in the United States of America, an official statement said on Sunday. It will be conducted from September 25 to October 8 2023 in Fort Wainwright, Alaska, USA, the official statement added.

It is an annual exercise conducted jointly by the Indian Army and the United States Army. In 2022, the 'Yudh Abhyas' was carried out in Uttarakhand's Auli.

"Indian Army contingent comprising of 350 personnel will participate in this edition of the Exercise. The lead battalion from Indian side is affiliated to Maratha Light Infantry Regiment. 1-24 Infantry Battalion of 1st Brigade Combat Team will participate from the US side. Both sides will practice a series of tactical drills to enhance interoperability in conducting UN peacekeeping operations. Personnel from both sides will also hold detailed discussions to share their experiences and best practices", the statement said. "The theme of the Exercise is 'Employment of an Integrated Battle Group in Mountain/ Extreme Climatic Conditions' under Chapter VII of United Nations mandate', it added.

A Command Post Exercise and Expert Academic Discussions on selected topics will also form part of the schedule. The scope of the Field Training Exercise includes validation of Integrated Battle Groups against hostile forces at the Brigade level, Integrated Surveillance Grid at the Brigade/ Battalion level, employment of Heliborne/ Airborne elements and Force Multipliers, validation of logistics and casualty management during operations, evacuation and combat medical aid and other aspects as applicable to High Altitude Areas and Extreme Climatic Conditions, the statement further said. "Ex-Yudh Abyas-2023" will facilitate both Armies to mutually learn from each other and further strengthen the bonds between the two armies.

Earlier this week, the Indian Army took to 'X' and announced the Yudh Abhyas 2023. "Indian Army contingent will be participating in 19th Edition of joint military Exercise Yudh Abhyas at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, USA. The Exercise will entail exchanging best practices and enhancing interoperability to mutually learn from each other & strengthen the bond between the two Armies," the official handle of the Indian Army posted on X. (ANI)

