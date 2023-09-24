Assam Police passes BMI Test with flying colours, only 2.47% found obese

In a first-ever Body Mass Index (BMI) test conducted by the Assam Police, 97.53 per cent police personnel passed it with flying colours. Announcing the BMI test results, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that, out of the total 70,161 police personnel of the state, 1,748 police personnel, or 2.47%, have been found to be obese with BMI readings of over 30.

"As approved by the Assam Chief Minister, these personnel would now be thoroughly tested at government medical colleges for any underlying medical condition, provided medical and nutritional support, and tested again after three months. I hope to see a fitter Assam Police in the days and years to come," the Assam DGP said. The recording of BMI was carried out at 35 locations in the state for all serving police personnel from August 16 this year.

On the direction of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Police Headquarters has decided to go in for professional recording of the body mass index (BMI) of all Assam police personnel, including IPS/APS officers and all DEF/Bn/Organisations. Earlier, the Assam DGP said that, "All those who are in the obese (BMI 30+) category would be offered another three months of time to reduce weight (till November ends) and after that, they would be sent for voluntary retirement, the exception will be made for those suffering from genuine medical conditions like thyroid, etc." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)