Rosatom CEO, IAEA head discuss Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant security
Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 17:13 IST
The chief executive of Russian state nuclear company Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, met the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, in Vienna to discuss security at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Rosatom said on Monday.
Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused each other of planning to use Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, now controlled by Moscow, as a weapon.
