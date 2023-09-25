Kalpataru Projects International plans to raise Rs 150 cr via NCD issuance

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd on Monday said it plans to raise Rs 150 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

The company aims to issue 15,000 NCDs of face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 150 crore, Kalpataru Projects International said in a regulatory filing.

''The Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today has approved the issuance of unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of Rs 150 crore on private placement basis,'' the filing said.

The NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of BSE.

The deemed date of allotment is September 29, 2023 and date for final redemption is September 29, 2027.

