CISF arrest man with gold at Mumbai Airport
A private company staff was arrested with a posession of 2.8 kgs of gold at Mumbai Airport on Monday, said CISF officials.
A private company staff member was arrested with 2.8 kg gold at Mumbai Airport on Monday, said CISF officials. The officials said that on the basis of behaviour detection, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff at the airport noticed suspicious activities of the accused who was identified as Hanumanta Reddy.
"Acting swiftly, the CISF personnel approached him and ask him to open the pouch. On opening the pouch an oval shaped yellow metal (gold) in paste form, wrapped in plastic weighing about 2.8 kgs were detected," CISF said in a statement. The officials said that when questioned Hanumanta Reddy provided unsatisfactory responses, raising further suspicions.
"Hanumanta Reddy, along with the recovered 2.8 kilograms of gold paste valued at approximately INR 1.5 crores, was handed over to Customs officials for further action in the matter," the statement added. (ANI)
